Full Video documentary: The legend that was Martin Keown

Martin Keown was an understated cog in Arsenal’s progress in becoming a Premier League giant, and his three division titles are not enough credit for his service.

The English international is most famous for his partnership with club captain Tony Adams over the years, but his footballing intelligence really showed by his ability to adapt into a defensive midfielder for a time.

Keown was much more than just Adams partner in crime, and most definitely goes down as one of our best defenders of all-time.

Was Keown’s time at Arsenal under-rated?