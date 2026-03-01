Eddie Howe
Arsenal News Gooner News

“Fully focused” Eddie Howe responds to Arsenal’s interest in Gordon

Eddie Howe (Getty Images)

Anthony Gordon has been linked with a potential summer move to Arsenal, yet Eddie Howe has made it clear that he expects the winger to remain focused on his responsibilities at Newcastle United.

Gordon has been on Arsenal’s radar since his time at Everton and has continued to enhance his reputation with consistent performances at Newcastle. His pace, directness and attacking output have established him as one of the most effective wide players in the Premier League.

Arsenal Interest and Newcastle’s Stance

Arsenal are constantly assessing opportunities to strengthen their squad and reportedly view Gordon as a player capable of making an immediate impact. Given the Gunners’ current trajectory and competitiveness, a move to North London would represent an attractive proposition for many players.

However, Newcastle have shown little inclination to part with key members of their squad. The Magpies are determined to build stability and compete at the highest level, making the retention of top performers a priority. They are therefore expected to resist any approaches and insist that Gordon remains central to their plans.

Anthony Gordon
(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Howe Demands Full Focus

As speculation continues, Howe has addressed the situation directly. Speaking via the BBC, he dismissed the reports and emphasised the importance of concentration during a crucial stage of the campaign.

“I’m not sure there’s a lot I can do about that.

“I’ve not seen the story, so it’s news to me.

“But we’re mid-season, we’re in the middle of some of the biggest games of his career, and who knows what’s going to happen internationally with Anthony in the summer as well.

“He’s not got time to look left or right. He’s got to be fully focused on straight ahead and the next game, and trying to be as good as he can be.”

It is clear from Howe’s words that while transfer links may persist, the immediate priority for both player and club is maintaining performance levels during a decisive period of the season.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Fresneda
Arsenal identifies three Ben White replacements
Liam Rosenior would be looking for weakness in the Arsenal team tomorrow
Champions League
Opta predicts Arsenal’s chance of winning the Champions League
Posted by

Tags Anthony Gordon Eddie Howe

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors