“Fully focused” Eddie Howe responds to Arsenal’s interest in Gordon

Anthony Gordon has been linked with a potential summer move to Arsenal, yet Eddie Howe has made it clear that he expects the winger to remain focused on his responsibilities at Newcastle United.

Gordon has been on Arsenal’s radar since his time at Everton and has continued to enhance his reputation with consistent performances at Newcastle. His pace, directness and attacking output have established him as one of the most effective wide players in the Premier League.

Arsenal Interest and Newcastle’s Stance

Arsenal are constantly assessing opportunities to strengthen their squad and reportedly view Gordon as a player capable of making an immediate impact. Given the Gunners’ current trajectory and competitiveness, a move to North London would represent an attractive proposition for many players.

However, Newcastle have shown little inclination to part with key members of their squad. The Magpies are determined to build stability and compete at the highest level, making the retention of top performers a priority. They are therefore expected to resist any approaches and insist that Gordon remains central to their plans.

Howe Demands Full Focus

As speculation continues, Howe has addressed the situation directly. Speaking via the BBC, he dismissed the reports and emphasised the importance of concentration during a crucial stage of the campaign.

“I’m not sure there’s a lot I can do about that.

“I’ve not seen the story, so it’s news to me.

“But we’re mid-season, we’re in the middle of some of the biggest games of his career, and who knows what’s going to happen internationally with Anthony in the summer as well.

“He’s not got time to look left or right. He’s got to be fully focused on straight ahead and the next game, and trying to be as good as he can be.”

It is clear from Howe’s words that while transfer links may persist, the immediate priority for both player and club is maintaining performance levels during a decisive period of the season.