Further fuel to the Vlahovic-Arsenal rumours as he misses Sunday’s fixture

Dusan Vlahovic has been left out of Fiorentina’s Serie A fixture with Cagliari, further fuelling the fire to the recent rumours of a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners have been linked with the Serbian striker almost every day since the January transfer window opened, and with just over a week left of before the deal must be done, things are heating up.

A potentially huge development could well have come this weekend, with his current club not naming the 21 year-old for their playing squad for their match in Cagliari, while there is no confirmation as to why.

Fiorentina have announced that two unnamed players have tested positive for Coronavirus ahead of the fixture however, which is more than a reasonable reason for Dusan to be missing from the squad, but that could easily be an excuse, with many reports at present claiming of an offer from our club to the future star.

While it is wishful thinking to believe that he is missing tomorrow’s fixture due to talks with us, or due to an impending transfer to the Emirates club, the most likely reality is that he has in fact tested positive for Covid, although it could also be that he is simply distracted by the decision that he has to make on his future, with a move to Arsenal well in his mind amidst the rumours.

Is Covid an easy excuse currently for player absences? Could we finally be closing in on this deal?

Patrick

