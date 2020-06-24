Further woes for Arsenal as wonderkid unlikely to feature again this term

Gabriel Martinelli is set to miss the remainder of the season if early indications prove to be true, with Arsenal having lost three first-team players to injury already since the restart.

The Gunners lost both Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari after less than 25 minutes of the campaign getting back under way against Manchester City, before Bernd Leno succumbed to injury in the next game against Brighton on Saturday.

Of the above trio, only the Swiss international is expected to have a chance to play a part again before the current season is wrapped up, but Martinelli isn’t expected to be so lucky.

The recently-turned 19 year-old was suffering with issues in training on Monday, with his knee causing him discomfort, and it appears as if he has suffered meniscus damage, although we are awaiting consultation with a knee specialist.

Our squad numbers are suffering at present, with Cedric Soares, Calum Chambers and Sokratis having been unable to return to action either since the break, although the English defender is the only one of the trio who isn’t expected to return this term.

David Luiz red card against Man City certainly hasn’t helped either, although he will be available once again at the weekend after completion of his two-game ban.

Martinelli had been enjoying a great breakthrough season in the Premier League, having only joined from the Brazilian fourth tier last summer, and already earning his place in the senior squad.

We will now anxiously await news from the specialist in a hope for good news, but early signs indicate that his season could well be over.

Had Martinelli’s knee kept him out of our previous two fixtures? How much of a loss will he be should he not return this term?

Patrick