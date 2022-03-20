Gabby Agbonlahor believes Villa have this advantage over Arsenal in the Coutinho race

Former Premier League striker, Gabriel Agbonlahor, believes Aston Villa has an advantage over Arsenal in the race for Philippe Coutinho’s future.

The midfielder has returned to top form since he moved from Barcelona on loan to Villa in the last transfer window.

He lit up the Premier League in his first spell at Liverpool and struggled at Barca.

However, he is now hitting top form in the competition again after returning in the colours of the Clarets and Blue.

Arsenal has become interested in a move for him following his return to form, and they could compete with Villa to sign him permanently in the summer.

But Agbonlahor believes the Brazilian will choose to stay at Villa Park because of Steven Gerrard’s influence.

He tells Football Insider:

“Sometimes other clubs can be interested but when you’ve got a relationship with a manager that’s bigger than anything else.

“A manager who understands your game, a manager who knows how to play to get the best out of you, a manager who knows how to manage your body and rest. That’s what you really want as a player.

“His relationship with Gerrard and the chance that Villa have given him to get back to his best form, I really do think he will sign permanently.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The midfielder is on a huge salary at Barcelona and will probably want all or most of it covered when he permanently leaves the Spanish side.

Arsenal is better placed financially to inherit all or a huge percentage of his wages, and this is an advantage.

However, if the midfielder decides he wants to remain at Villa to keep working with Gerrard, we will lose out on signing him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

PRESS CONFERENCE – Arteta is very happy after Aston Villa win!