Gabby Agbonlahor hands a grade to Arsenal for their 2024/2025 season

Gabby Agbonlahor has delivered his end-of-season assessments of Premier League clubs, assigning grades based on their performances across all competitions. Among the teams evaluated was Arsenal, who once again finished as runners-up in the league.

Mikel Arteta’s side had another commendable campaign, finishing second in the Premier League while also reaching the semi-finals of both the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup. Despite these deep runs in major competitions, the team ultimately ended the season without any silverware.

Another Season of Near Misses

Arsenal’s consistency has earned them praise in recent years, but the lack of a major trophy continues to raise questions. Supporters and pundits alike have noted the team’s tendency to fall just short in decisive moments, and the 2024–2025 campaign was no different.

Some fans are beginning to express frustration with the team’s inability to convert strong campaigns into trophies. The perception remains that the Gunners lack the final spark required to move beyond being perennial challengers and instead establish themselves as title winners.

Despite improvements in squad depth and results in Europe, there is growing anticipation surrounding whether the team can take the next step. With strong performances in multiple competitions this term, the expectation will only increase ahead of the next season.

Agbonlahor Assigns His Grade

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor, who frequently comments on Arsenal’s performances, has given his verdict on their season. As cited by the Birmingham Mail, Agbonlahor said:

“Semi-finals in the Champions League, zero trophies again under Arteta. Spent £100 million last transfer window. I’m going to give Arsenal a ‘C’.”

Agbonlahor’s views have often divided opinion among supporters, particularly given his critical stance on the club in past commentary. Nonetheless, his latest comments reflect a sentiment held by some observers that success must soon translate into tangible rewards.

Arsenal’s focus now turns to the upcoming campaign, where the objective will be not only to maintain consistency but to secure the silverware that has narrowly eluded them in recent seasons.

