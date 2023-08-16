Gabby Agbonlahor makes top four predictions after the first weekend games

Gabby Agbonlahor, the former Aston Villa player known for his outspoken punditry, has revealed his top-four prediction for the Premier League season after the initial round of matches.

Despite making predictions early in the season, Agbonlahor’s opinions are often considered controversial and generate discussions among football fans.

According to Agbonlahor’s prediction, Manchester City is seen as a near-certainty for a top-four finish. Meanwhile, clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United will be competing for the remaining three spots within the top four.

These teams have all reinforced their squads during the transfer window and are determined to secure a place in the upper echelons of the league.

While the competition is fierce, Agbonlahor has named the sides he believes will ultimately clinch those coveted top-four positions,

He says via The Sun:

“Looking at Chelsea, I’m starting to think City, Arsenal, Newcastle and Chelsea are my top four from that first game.

“If I’m choosing from those first game performances, I don’t see Liverpool or Man United in that top four.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It would be one of the toughest top-four battles ever in this campaign as we seek to ensure we return and we can be confident that we have the team to return to the Champions League next season.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…