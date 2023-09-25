Gabby Agbonlahor urges Arsenal to offload inconsistent player

Former Aston Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor has voiced his opinion that it might be the right time for Arsenal to consider selling Thomas Partey due to his recurrent injuries, which have caused him to miss several matches.

During the last transfer window, the Ghanaian midfielder garnered interest from various clubs, including Juventus and teams from Saudi Arabia, but ultimately remained at Arsenal. He has shown versatility by filling in as a right back at times, but another injury setback occurred recently.

Agbonlahor believes that Partey’s track record of missing games, whether due to injury or poor form, makes him an unreliable option for the team. He suggests that Arsenal should capitalise on his sale and invest in a long-term replacement to address this issue definitively.

The ex-striker tells Football Insider:

“I would let him go.

“Some games he’s poor, some games he’s very good, and some games he is injured.

“When you sit down and work it out, is he giving you more than 50% of a season of his best football?

“Is he doing enough?

“If I was Arsenal I’d sell him if the money’s right. I think they were trying during the summer.

“I would look at a long-term replacement because as much as he’s a good player, the injuries will just get worse the older he gets.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey has had a good time with us, but his struggles with injuries and poor form mean we have to replace him soon.

The midfielder is heading towards the end of his career and may never be as fit as he was in his prime.