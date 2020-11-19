Gabon boss is sceptical that Arsenal will allow Aubameyang to play International football again

Gabon coach, Patrice Neveu is worried that Arsenal will not allow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to report for international football again after their latest logistical problems when they faced the Gambia.

The Gabonese national team had to visit the Gambia for the African Cup of Nations qualifying match and they travelled down to their opponent’s home a day before the game.

But they were held up at the airport for about six hours and had their passport seized from them.

Aubameyang documented their ordeal on social media uploading images of his teammates sleeping on the floor at the Banjul airport.

The striker’s post drew criticism from all over the world and it left the Gunners furious.

Neveu now thinks that Arsenal will be unwilling to allow the striker to return to join up with his national team in the future considering how he was treated in the Gambia.

Neveu told reporters on Wednesday as quoted by Mail Online: ‘Arsenal called Pierre-Emerick. After seeing him in those conditions, it’s over… They won’t let him come again, and it will be the same for players from other clubs.

‘It’s understandable. They are high-level players and when they come on international duty, they need to have a minimum of comfort.’

He added: ‘All the players tried to sleep on the airport floor. Imagine if Aubameyang, a player who costs more than €1million per month, gets injured.

‘[Arsenal] can be annoyed after what’s happened, to make a player sleep the floor.’

While Arsenal might be furious because of what happened, it is unlikely that they can still stop him from playing for his national team.