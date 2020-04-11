Gabon FA president urges Aubameyang to join a club more ambitious than Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains one of the best attackers in the Premier League at the moment. The former Borussia Dortmund man was the second-highest goal-scorer in the competition before the suspension of all football in England.

He has just over a season left on his current deal and the club is struggling to tie him down to a new deal. However, there are several teams also looking to sign him on a cheap in the summer.

Barcelona and Inter Milan are two high profile teams that want to sign him and he seems to also want a move away from the Emirates and such a move would be supported by his country’s FA chief, Pierre Alain Mounguengui.

Mounguengui claimed that the attacker needs to make a move to a more ambitious club although he couldn’t say that Arsenal isn’t an ambitious team.

He told ESPN: “I don’t want to say that Arsenal aren’t ambitious, but Arsenal don’t have ambitions as high as some other clubs as far as Europe is concerned.

“So, if Pierre could secure a contract with a more ambitious club, he would definitely find his place there.

“On an individual level, we all consider him to be among the best players in the world.

“But the advice I give him to is continue to work and to attract the attention of the biggest clubs and the most ambitious clubs.”

It is a damning indictment of Arsenal that some in the game do not see the club as ambitious enough for the very top players.