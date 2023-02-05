Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Gabriel and Odegaard insist Arsenal will bounce back against Brentford

Many Gooners are still stunned by the defeat to Everton. However, Gabriel Magalhaes admitted on Twitter that it is not about falling down, but about what you do when you fall down.

“We win together, we lose together!!! full focus next saturday… thanks gunners for the support…” tweeted Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazilian’s message comes after Arsenal suffered their second defeat of the season on Saturday against Everton. Arsenal supporters will be concerned because Saturday’s defeat could reduce the gap between them and Manchester City to two points if City beats Tottenham. Arsenal hoped to win after a two-week break in order to move closer to winning the English Premier League title.

However, Arsenal remains the favourite to win the Premier League. They currently lead the table with 50 points. They only need to be better than Manchester City in the remaining games to win the Premier League on May 28th after beating Wolves at the Emirates. Anyway, Arsenal plays Brentford next, and let’s hope Brentford will have their worst matchday next weekend.

Daniel O

WATCH – The boss discusses where Arsenal went wrong and praises Everton, Sean Dyche and the fans

  1. Arsenal is not the favorite and was never the favorite not with the mighty Citizens in striking distance.

    But sometimes these games can serves as a useful reality check.

    We must now use this opportunity to gather our marbles and take out our frustrations on Brentford.

    Reply

