Gabriel and Saliba backed to give Arsenal a solid partnership for 10 years

Ligue 1 expert, Jonathan Johnson has backed William Saliba and Gabriel to form an impressive defensive partnership that will serve Arsenal for years to come.

The Gunners signed Saliba last summer but allowed him to remain on loan at Saint Etienne for the rest of last season.

The young Frenchman has now returned to the club and he is expected to be a key member of their first team this season.

Arsenal has returned to Ligue 1 this summer for yet another defender as they close in on the signing of Lille’s Gabriel (Goal).

The Brazilian is expected to complete his transfer to the Emirates in the coming days as Mikel Arteta continues to improve his squad.

Johnson admits that both players might take some time to get going, but he backed them to become strong defensive partners that will serve Arsenal for up to a decade.

“It would be a pairing of two very good, very promising central defensive talents and potentially a partnership which could serve Arsenal for the best part of the next 10 years,” Johnson told the Transfer Talk podcast via Express Sports.

“Saliba’s season with Saint-Etienne was mixed, obviously the Ligue 1 season was brought to a premature close because of the COVID crisis, he had a few injuries as well and it was a shame he was not granted the chance to play in the Coupe de France final before finishing his loan spell, it would have been a good way for him to go.

“But he’s shown when he plays he has a lot of talent, a lot of potential, he is fulfilling quite a bit of that already, he has impressive maturity for his age, and I think he would pair well with Gabriel.

“Both will take a bit of time to get used to the Premier League but both are tailor-made for Premier League football.

“I do not think that process would take as long as it would with other foreign players.

“I do not think [Gabriel] can be held up as the absolute solution to Arsenal’s defensive issues, but he could go a long way alongside someone like William Saliba to solving some of those headaches.

“He’s a very talented guy, physical, he’s strong, he’s got good technique, he’s made for the Premier League. He would be a good addition if Arsenal can pull it off.”