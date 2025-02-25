Gabriel encourages Arsenal fans to keep believing in the title race

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães has sent a message to the fans following their disappointing defeat to West Ham at the weekend.

The Gunners went into the match as favourites, expecting to secure all three points to continue their strong record in London derbies and stay within touching distance of Liverpool at the top of the table. However, the game did not go as planned, and Arsenal’s loss has given their title rivals a significant advantage. With many now believing that Liverpool are in pole position to be crowned Premier League champions, the setback has left Mikel Arteta’s side with an uphill task in their pursuit of silverware.

Despite the disappointing result, there are still 12 matches remaining, and it would be premature for Arsenal to give up on their title ambitions. The Premier League is unpredictable, and with plenty of football still to be played, unexpected twists and turns could yet shape the outcome of the title race.

One of the biggest concerns for Arsenal is their growing injury crisis, which threatens to derail their challenge before the return of key players. The squad’s depth will be tested in the coming weeks, and if results do not improve, they could find themselves out of contention sooner rather than later. However, the team remains determined to fight until the end, refusing to accept defeat in the race for the championship.

Gabriel took to Instagram after the loss to share a message with the Arsenal faithful, reinforcing the squad’s belief and commitment to the cause. The Brazilian defender wrote:

“Disappointed with the result! We have a lot to play! We continue to fight together!!!”

His words reflect the resilience within the squad as they look to bounce back from the setback and keep their hopes alive. While Arsenal’s fate is no longer in their hands, they must remain focused and continue pushing for positive results in the remaining fixtures. The players have shown their quality throughout the season, and if they maintain their belief and work hard, they could still end the campaign on a high.