Gabriel explains why he recreated Onana’s famous celebration

Gabriel is no stranger to copying an opposition player’s celebration after Arsenal score against or defeat their team, and he has once again attracted attention for doing exactly that. The defender previously mimicked Viktor Gyokeres’ celebration following a Gunners victory over Sporting Club, and he repeated the gesture after Arsenal’s important Premier League win over Aston Villa at the Emirates.

This time, the celebration appeared to be aimed at Amadou Onana. The Belgian midfielder has been a key figure for Villa and played an important role during their impressive eleven-game winning streak. That run of form led many to believe Villa were unstoppable, with some expecting Arsenal to become the twelfth consecutive team they would beat.

However, the match unfolded very differently. Arsenal asserted themselves on home soil and secured a decisive victory, leaving Villa with nothing to take back to Villa Park and ending their momentum.

Gesture Caught on Camera After Full Time

After the final whistle, Gabriel was caught on camera placing three fingers inside his pocket and zipping it up, a gesture widely interpreted as signifying three points secured. The action closely resembled Onana’s own celebration during Villa’s recent run of victories, leading to suggestions that it was a deliberate reference.

The moment quickly circulated on social media, sparking debate about whether the celebration was intended as a provocation or simply part of the emotion of a significant win. Given Gabriel’s history of similar gestures, the incident added another talking point to an already high-profile fixture.

Gabriel Explains His Celebration

Asked about the gesture after the match, Gabriel explained his actions as reported by Metro Sports, saying, ‘Yes, like I told you, we’ll get the three points, no? Those sort of things spur you on.

‘It’s good fun. It’s fun for them, it’s fun for us as well. Like I said, we’ll get the three points.

‘It was not to get them back or to get Onana back. I know he’s a good guy.

‘So, yes, no fighting, nothing. Just something to celebrate.’

The defender’s comments suggest there was no ill intent behind the celebration, with the focus remaining firmly on Arsenal’s victory and the enjoyment of a hard-earned result.