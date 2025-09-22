Gabriel Explains Why He Relishes Facing Haaland in Arsenal v City Clashes

When Arsenal face Manchester City, it is never just another game. For Gabriel Magalhães in particular, it is an occasion he relishes. The Brazilian has become one of Arsenal’s most consistent performers in these high-pressure fixtures, and his mentality has helped make Arsenal v City one of the Premier League’s most compelling rivalries.

Gabriel thrives on the big stage

Back in February, when Arsenal beat Man City 5-1 at the Emirates, Gabriel openly admitted that facing Erling Haaland is a challenge he enjoys.

“If I’m playing against Haaland, for example, I’m not going to be quiet because I know how good he is,” Gabriel explained.

“I need to be there, put myself at an even higher level and try to win every duel.” Arsenal.com

Given Haaland’s prolific record, the Norwegian demands special attention every time the sides meet. Yet Gabriel’s strength, physical presence, and readiness to embrace the contest have often given Arsenal confidence heading into these encounters.

Arsenal’s defensive depth is growing

Alongside Gabriel, Arsenal now boast one of the strongest centre-back units in the division. William Saliba has established himself as a world-class defender, while Cristhian Mosquera has shown his quality whenever called upon in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Arteta’s ability to rotate these options without significantly weakening the side is a luxury that few top managers have. Saliba’s calm reading of the game, Mosquera’s intensity and aerial strength, and Gabriel’s leadership combine to give Arsenal the depth required to compete across multiple competitions.

For a team aiming to challenge on all fronts, this depth is essential. Managing workloads, tailoring partnerships to specific opponents, and ensuring balance across the back line are all crucial to sustaining form from August to May.

For a team aiming to challenge on all fronts, this depth is essential. Managing workloads, tailoring partnerships to specific opponents, and ensuring balance across the back line are all crucial to sustaining form from August to May.

A reliable presence in red and white

Ultimately, Gabriel has proven that when the stakes are highest, he thrives. His ability to lift his game against Haaland and City is not just about individual duels, but about setting the tone for Arsenal’s back line as a whole. Whether partnered by Saliba, Mosquera, or another option, the Brazilian’s mentality ensures Arsenal fans can trust him to meet the challenge head-on.

The Gunners couldn’t pull off a repeat of February’s 5-1 victory over Man City on Sunday 21st September. Arsenal fought-back hard for a 1-1 draw to cancel out Haaland’s goal on 9 minutes with Gabriel Martinelli’s stoppage-time goal which at least secured a point.