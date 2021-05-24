Gabriel finds his missing tooth lost during Luiz celebrations

Gabriel Magalhaes has found his missing tooth which he lost while celebrating with David Luiz yesterday.

The former Lille defender was part of the players who mobbed Luiz on his last appearance on the Emirates turf.

Luiz is leaving the Gunners after two seasons since he joined them from Chelsea.

While the players celebrated his time with them, Gabriel’s tooth fell out.

The Brazilian was seen looking for it immediately after it had fallen out. Some of his teammates like Willian and Thomas Partey saw the funny side of it and couldn’t help themselves laughing.

He enlisted the help of some of them and the club’s groundsman to search tirelessly for the lost tooth.

He has now revealed that he got lucky and found it.

Finding something that little would have been a lot of work and it is so small that it could have been lost forever.

But he posted on his Instagram story that he has found it.

The defender has enjoyed a good start to life at Arsenal and has been a fine addition to the team.

However, he would be expected to do better next season in order to help the Gunners earn a return to the Premier League’s top four.