Gabriel insists Arsenal’s growth cannot be attributed to the players alone

Gabriel Magalhaes has spoken about Arsenal’s growth in the last few campaigns, insisting that it is not only the players who have made them a better team.

Arsenal has made significant progress over the last few seasons, with Mikel Arteta leading a complete overhaul of the group he inherited at the Emirates.

The manager is continuously improving his options and the overall quality of the team, taking them closer to winning a major trophy.

At the beginning of next season, Arsenal might be even better than they are at the moment, and Gabriel believes it goes beyond just the players.

He believes everyone at the club has contributed to their success and the progress the team has been making.

Gabriel told Arsenal Media:

“It comes from everyone, not just the players. Togetherness means one group. Your family, your friends, your teammates, the coaches, the chefs – everyone needs to do their thing for the group.

“Here, how we play, how we stick together, how we work for each other – I’ve never seen this anywhere else before. It’s a dream for me to be a part of it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has completely changed the club’s culture, including the fans and the players.

We have been very supportive of the players, who have made it easy for the team with their fine performances.

This team is ever closer to winning some major trophies, and they can achieve this in the next campaign.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…