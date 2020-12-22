Gabriel is back and other Arsenal team news ahead of Man City clash

Arsenal will take on Manchester City in their next competitive game in the Carabao Cup this evening.

Mikel Arteta’s side is struggling for form at the moment but beating City and reaching the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup will bring some positives to the club.

Ahead of the match, the club has released their team news as Gabriel Magalhaes returns, here is the other team updates.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s calf problem means that he will miss the game, but he is being assessed on the possibility of playing at the weekend.

Gabriel has served his one-match ban and he is available for the game against the Citizens.

Thomas Partey’s left thigh injury is still disturbing him and he will miss the game, but he is working hard to start playing for the team again.

Granit Xhaka will miss the game and it will be the last game that he will be absent in his three-match suspension.

With an almost fit team to pick from and the return of Gabriel, Arsenal fans will hope that their team will use Manchester City as a springboard to get back to form.

Gabriel Martinelli played a few minutes in the game against Everton and the Brazilian might be given the chance to start in this game.