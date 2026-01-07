Gabriel is eyeing a place in the Arsenal record books

Gabriel is already regarded as one of the finest defenders in the Premier League and is now chasing a significant record at Arsenal. His development over recent seasons has elevated him into an elite category, with performances that consistently influence matches at both ends of the pitch.

When William Saliba arrived at Arsenal, many observers viewed the Frenchman as the club’s standout centre back. However, over the last few seasons, Gabriel has demonstrated that he is arguably the defensive leader. His authority, physical presence, and consistency have made him indispensable, and his influence has continued to grow with each campaign.

Defensive dominance and set-piece threat

Since last season, Gabriel’s commanding displays in both penalty areas have underlined his importance not only to Arsenal but to any Premier League side. He combines defensive solidity with a constant threat in attacking situations, particularly from set pieces. Arsenal have received widespread praise in recent weeks for their effectiveness from dead-ball situations, and Gabriel has been a key contributor to that success.

The defender regularly delivers performances that stand out even among a strong squad. His ability to read the game, win aerial duels, and contribute decisively in key moments has set him apart. As a result, he has become a benchmark for defensive excellence in the league and a crucial reason for Arsenal’s continued competitiveness at the top level.

Closing in on an Arsenal record

Gabriel’s goalscoring record further highlights his unique contribution. He has become the 13th highest scoring Brazilian in Premier League history, an impressive achievement for a defender. His impact in front of the goal reflects both his timing and determination, qualities that complement his defensive strengths.

According to Arsenal Media, Gabriel has now scored 20 goals for Arsenal, making him the second top scoring defender for the club in Premier League history. He sits just one goal behind the record held by Laurent Koscielny. Having signed a new long-term contract with the club not long ago, Gabriel appears well placed to surpass that milestone in the future.

His continued presence and consistency suggest that this record is within reach, further cementing his status as one of Arsenal’s most influential defenders in the Premier League era.