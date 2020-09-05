Gabriel is living the dream and can’t wait to partner Saliba

Arsenal have secured our fifth signing of the summer with confirmation that Dani Ceballos is returning to the Emirates for another year.

He joins Gabriel Magalhaes, Willian, Mari and Cedric in Mikel Arteta’s overhaul of the Arsenal squad, and of course William Saliba who joins us after a month back on loan athis boyhood club. This is excellent news and you won’t need to use a betting calculator to know that our chances of returning to the Top Four this season has increased dramatically under Arteta, and if he also adds either Aouar or Partey (or both!), the revolution will be complete.

Our biggest changes have come to the defence, with Mari, Gabriel and Saliba coming in to revitalise a badly failing defence that was leaking goals with alarming regularity last season. Gabriel really did say that arriving at Arsenal was like ‘living a dream’:

“It is a dream,” Gabriel told Arsenal.com. “I’m living a dream right now, to play for this club with such a massive history and all its achievements.

“Everything there is to achieve and I am very happy to be here. It hasn’t really sunk in yet, but I am glad to be here and I can’t wait to play with my new teammates.”

But the partnership most Gooners will be waiting to see is Gabriel alongside Saliba in defence. If those two click we could have a solid defensive pairing for the next decade. Gabriel himself has made it clear that he can’t wait to join up with his countryman. “I know [Saliba] is a talented young player and if he is joining Arsenal it is because of his quality.” he said.

“We have a few friends in common and I did play against him before. He is a great player and I am sure we will get along very well.”

I don’t expect Arteta to throw them in at the deepend as soonas the season starts, and I can only imagine them starting together in a back 3 with Maybe Luiz or Mari in the middle to giude them, but I am sure by the second half of the season we will know if we have got a good deal or not.

Of course, we also still have Holding, Chambers and Mustafi as cover for the centre of defence, but it remains to be seen how many of them are left at the close of the transfer window.

We are certainly doing excellent with our purchases, but isn’t it about time we saw some players leave?