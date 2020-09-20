Gabriel is playing himself into the hearts of Arsenal fans

Gabriel Magalhaes may have already earned his place in the Arsenal starting XI and even more than that, he may have made himself a cult hero at the Emirates already.

This is because after watching his goal-saving block on Michail Antonio Yesterday, some Arsenal fans cannot get enough of him.

The Brazilian signed from Lille this summer. Despite not playing any football in six months, he slotted in at the Arsenal defence in their game against Fulham.

The Gunners won the match 3-0 and he kept his place in yesterday’s game against West Ham.

Many Arsenal players were in poor form in that game, yet they managed to get the win, thanks to a late goal from substitute, Eddie Nketiah.

One of the key moments in the game was when Bernd Leno spilt a ball he had caught in the air.

As it dropped, it fell kindly for Antonio and he should have scored easily, however, Gabriel was on hand to make a goal-saving block.

His alertness to the situation was outstanding and after watching that, some Arsenal fans think that he has already become a cult hero.

One fan tweeted as cited by the Sun: “This match saving block from Gabriel on Antonio after Leno dropped the ball.”

Another added: “That block by Gabriel on Antonio when Leno fumbled that ball going over Ceballos is not talked about too much. It was a match winning block.”

Another said: “Gabriel Magalhaes; 2 games, 2 man of the match performances & we’re only just getting started.”

One other user tweeted: “Remember when arteta said it’s important to have a player that guide the defense line like VVD Well he is here.”