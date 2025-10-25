Gabriel Jesus admits he is trying not to rush himself as he is close to a return again

Gabriel Jesus has been sidelined for almost a year following a serious injury at the start of 2025. The Brazilian forward had been in exceptional form prior to the setback and admits he feels unfortunate that it occurred at such a pivotal moment in his season.

During his absence, Arsenal has strengthened its attacking options by signing Viktor Gyokeres and other forwards. This has increased the competition for places, meaning Jesus will need to work hard to reclaim his spot in the team. Despite the additions, the club still regard him as a top-quality player capable of making a decisive impact once he returns to full fitness.

The Road Back to the First Team

Jesus is determined to take the necessary time to recover properly, even as the prospect of returning to action grows closer. He is aware that rushing his comeback could be detrimental, particularly given the long-term nature of his rehabilitation. Speaking as cited by Arsenal Media, he explained, “An injury like this, one that is so long, you split up the recovery periods into smaller timings. So now I’m at the stage where I need to hold myself back a little bit, because I’m doing great work outside on the pitches, but it’s tricky because I need to not rush myself too hard over the line. When you can see the end, it’s important you don’t push too hard, keep my feet on the floor, and then as soon as the time comes, I will be ready.”

Balancing Club and International Ambitions

Alongside his aim to regain a place at Arsenal, Jesus is also focused on returning to the Brazil national team and competing for a spot at the next World Cup. The forward acknowledges that this dual motivation makes the recovery process even more important, as he wants to ensure that he is fully prepared both physically and mentally for the challenges ahead.

Arsenal remain supportive of Jesus’ careful approach, recognising the value he brings to the squad and the importance of a measured return. Once he is fully fit, he is expected to integrate back into the team and contribute to their attacking ambitions, while also working towards his international goals. This period of rehabilitation, patience, and preparation is crucial for ensuring that he can perform at the highest level when the time comes.

