Gabriel Jesus – “all he wants to do is terrorize centre-backs”

Mikel Arteta revealed back in September what a brilliant player Gabriel Jesus is and how he might be crucial to arsenal’s title chase, owing to how unstoppable he is for our opponents due to his distinct football skills. Adrian Clarke, our former midfielder, has just reiterated what our head coach said at the time.

We’ve had a good start to the season, sitting second in the table and sharing points with Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur, who have a better goal difference. We are still unbeaten among the 20 Premier League clubs (unfortunately, Spurs are also unbeaten), making us one of the favorites to win the league in 2023–24.

That said, as mentioned in the beginning, Arteta praised Gabriel Jesus for playing his role exceptionally well and making a difference in our attack while facing our opponents. Our Spanish manager revealed that Gabriel Jesus has made a significant difference in his dressing room due to his football brilliance, where he is capable of generating issues for their opponents. This could have served as a message to other opponents competing with us for the Premier League title.

“I think he brought a different energy, a different belief, a different threat, a different fear to opponents,” Arteta said when describing Jesus’ impact since signing.

“And he did it in a really natural way. He contributed hugely to the step that we had last season.

“If you look at the last six or seven months for Gabi, with the long-term injury he had and the amount of football that he missed, then he came back in pre-season and he started to get his rhythm again—and then he had another injury, another surgery. So we have to build him up.

“He is a tremendous player, a really important player for us. He changed our world last season. You could all see that. He is going to be a really important player for us.”

Clarke on the Handbrake Off Podcast also waxed poetic about our No. 9 after watching him dazzle on the right wing in our 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Clarke said: “A word on Gabriel Jesus before we move on; I think he produced a selfless performance.

“Because Gabriel Jesus, all he wants to do is terrorize centre-backs and you have a look at his touch map.

“He played between the edge of the 18-yard box and the touchline the whole game. He stayed wide; he stayed on that right side to occupy [Josko] Gvardiol, and he grafted and tackled, and he ran, and he ran some more, and he tackled again.

“And then every now and again, he produced little glimmers of magic to get in behind to get into the box.”

What the two say is clear for everyone to see. Since his arrival from Manchester City in 2022, the Brazilian has made significant contributions to the club’s success – and long may it continue!

Darren N

—————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…