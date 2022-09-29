Gabriel Jesus assured by Brazil coach that he is still in contention for World Cup

It was a very interesting decision by the Brazilian coach Tite to leave Jesus, Martinelli and Gabriel in London for the current international break, and it was speculated that it meant that they were possibly out of the running to be picked for Brazil’s World Cup squad.

This would bev a big blow for all three, especially as the Selecao are one of the favourites to lift the trophy, but Jesus reported that he had spoken to Tite and respected his decision. “There was (contact), after the call-up, yes,” Gabriel Jesus told ESPN Brasil (via Sport Witness). “I respect the coach’s decision a lot, I respect Tite, the entire staff.

“As I said, I’m Brazilian, I’ll always root for the team. And I also respect the other players, who have a lot of quality. I’ll keep doing my best to have the opportunity again.”

But now his coach has reassured him that it will not affect his chances of being called up for the World Cup at all. “Gabriel Jesus is in great form and is in the running. Absolutely,” Tite said: “This squad is about giving opportunities to others.”

Despite the stress involved, it was a great decision for Arsenal as our three Gabriels had a couple of weeks rest and training ahead of the North London Derby, made even better when Richarlison was called up in Jesus’ place.

I’m beginning to wonder if Edu hadn’t called in a favour to keep more of our players fresh for Saturday?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Granit Xhaka, Fabio Vieira and Arsenal’s improvement since last year…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids