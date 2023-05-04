Gabriel Jesus beats James Milner to impressive Premier League record

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus has continued a remarkable record in the Premier League after Arsenal defeated Chelsea in their last game.

The Brazilian has been in the Premier League for around half a decade, having been at Manchester City before moving to Arsenal in the summer.

He had an enviable record during his time at the Etihad as he never lost a league game he scored in.

Everyone thought that was easy to achieve because he played at a top club like City.

However, Jesus has taken that record to Arsenal and a report in The Sun says he has now overtaken James Milner as the player with the highest number of games to never lose when they score.

It reveals Jesus has now scored in 55 Premier League games, winning 44 and picking up draws in the other 11.

This remarkable record is helping Arsenal stay close to Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is one of our most important players and this record is an exciting one to read about.

The Brazilian is always looking to get on the score sheet and if he almost guarantees us a win whenever he scores, fans would pray it happens often.

