Gabriel Jesus Brazil inclusion becomes the subject of national debate

Gabriel Jesus was initially expected to stay at Arsenal during this international break due to an ongoing injury, but the Brazil national team included the striker in their squad.

Although he reported for international duty, Jesus was unable to participate in their game against Colombia due to his continued fitness concerns. The Brazilian team is hopeful that he will recover in time for their next and final game of this international window before the return to club football.

However, his inclusion in the squad has sparked debate in his home country. Despite being one of Brazil’s standout players in Europe, Jesus has struggled to replicate his club-level impact when playing for the national team. This has led to questions regarding the decision to include him in the squad when he is not fully fit.

Pundit Neto is not happy with the decision and said, as quoted by Torcedores:

“If the Brazilian national team belonged to the people, who would you call up in place of Gabriel Jesus, who isn’t even included in the Arsenal squad? Why is Gabriel Jesus with the national team? Because the national team belongs to the CBF.

“I can’t belittle Gabriel Jesus, but as a national team player he’s mediocre. He’s not a centre-forward. He’s not Careca, he’s not Ronaldo, Romário or Vavá. How can you call up a team that isn’t Brazilian, that belongs to the CBF? You call up an injured player. He doesn’t train. I saw it yesterday.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus’ international career is not as prolific as his club career, which is the case with several footballers.

But he has the talent to make a difference for the national team, which is why its handlers always call him.

