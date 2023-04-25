Gabriel Jesus can become only the fourth member of exclusive EPL title club

The list of Premier League title-winning players is a long one, but only seven clubs have ever achieved that feat. Arsenal is one of four multiple champions, but nobody in north London needs reminding that 11 years have passed since domestic dominance was last secured.

The fabled ‘Invincibles’ of 2003-04, who managed to complete an entire top-flight season undefeated, will see their achievements live forever, but there is a sense at Emirates Stadium that the time has come to turn a page there and write another chapter of success.

Dreams

Mikel Arteta has worked wonders in turning the Gunners from pretenders into contenders, with dreams of top-flight glory being allowed to form once more. Nobody is getting ahead of themselves just yet, but the camp has been set up at the Premier League summit.

Mikel Arteta has worked wonders in turning the Gunners from pretenders into contenders, with dreams of top-flight glory being allowed to form once more. Nobody is getting ahead of themselves just yet, but the camp has been set up at the Premier League summit.

The inconsistency of the recent past has been hopefully shaken off, by getting a result at the Etihad this week, and hopefully Arsenal once again will become a reliable pick.

A winning mentality has been established within our star-studded ranks, and that breeds confidence within the stands and the dressing room. Where there was once somewhat blind faith now sits unwavering belief.

Acquiring proven performers when it comes to the art of trophy-collecting has undoubtedly aided that cause. In the summer of 2022, a couple of raids on the ranks at Manchester City saw Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus bid farewell to the defending champions.

Both have proved to be shrewd additions, with their know-how off the pitch almost as important as their undoubted quality on it. In the case of Brazil international Jesus, he has experienced crossing a title-winning line on four previous occasions.

He has said of the need to embrace the business end of any given campaign, rather than allow fear and nervousness to set in: “Now is, I think in my opinion, the best part of the season. When you have deciding games, big games. Now is the time we have to play the same, don’t change, be together and then we will see.”

If Jesus can help Arsenal to ultimate glory, then he will join an exclusive club of title winners. Manchester United’s success under Sir Alex Ferguson means that they dominate a title-winning chart, with 13 Premier League trophies secured since 1992-93.

Upgrade

Time for Gabriel Jesus to make his mark 💥 pic.twitter.com/tuGC5C082k — GOAL (@goal) July 4, 2022

In more recent times, City has become the team to beat – but they have had to upgrade and refresh on a regular basis since first forcing their way into what is now known as the ‘Big Six’. They have six titles to their name, with Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho figuring in five of those triumphs.

The only other man not associated with the Red Devils of Manchester to have claimed five EPL winners’ medals is ex-Chelsea captain John Terry. Jesus now has the opportunity to become the fourth entry on that non-United list – pipping a number of City stars to the post – while also ensuring that he joins the Invincibles in becoming a legend in the Premier League.

Fingers crossed Gunners, Jesus can regain his form and grab us the points at Man City…