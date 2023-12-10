Gabriel Jesus clarifies his comments on scoring goals not being his strong attribute

Gabriel Jesus recently faced criticism when he stated that scoring goals is not his main attribute.
The comment did not sit well with Arsenal fans, who found it inappropriate given that he is their primary striker.
Although Jesus has not been known for prolific goal-scoring, Mikel Arteta believed he was a perfect fit for his system at Arsenal.
The Brazilian has proven to be the right choice, but observers feel that if Arsenal had a striker who could score more goals, winning the Premier League would be easier for them.
Jesus’ comments angered some Gooners, but he clarified that he was misunderstood and insisted that he possesses other important attributes aside from scoring.
The striker tells ESPN Brasil:
“It was a moment there, after a stressful game in which there were many situations and we lost to a rival. And sometimes we get tired of talking about it, you know? It’s obvious that they’re going to hammer away at it. I’ve always been honest. And there, after the game, I felt like talking. It’s just that I put myself in a position where I think I said the wrong thing to those people who don’t make the effort to understand.”
Adding: “I’ll say it again, but now I think it’s clearer: I don’t think scoring goals or fighting for the top scorer’s honour is my strong point, but I can improve, I want to improve and I will improve. I have other qualities too, but I score goals, I’ve scored goals that have helped the team, I’ve scored hat-tricks.”
Jesus remains one of our best players,and he is someone we are certain will continue to perform well.
But we need many goals as we bid to end this season as the champions of England.
JESUS SPOKE TRUTH . He is not, as all can see , even if he now tries to take those honest words back, a natural goal scorer.
Never has been one either
Jesus was bought as and never is a No9. A bit obvious really. A player of good quality but not the best brain and not a striker. A winger at best.
A versatile forward, who can score a goal or two.
A very lousy comment to make. These guys are paid very obscene money and even go through classes on how to use social media, what to say and what not. Yet, this fool felt it necessary to tell the whole world that scoring was not his strong point – in the press for that matter. I thought that’s the very thing he was bought to do. We could have kept Lacazette if running around and making space for others was what we needed – and I doubt it is. As long as he doesn’t score, the stick to use to beat him has been given to fans already – by himself
Not “lousy” surely? Foolish? Perhaps. Naive then? Yes definitely so.
But “lousy” means something quite different from “foolish”. And even further away from “naive”, which is the word I THINK FAR MORE APPROPRIATE TO USE.
AS for your comment that “we could have kept Lacazette if running around etc”, surely that CANNOT be your honest opinion?
