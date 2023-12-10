Gabriel Jesus clarifies his comments on scoring goals not being his strong attribute

Gabriel Jesus recently faced criticism when he stated that scoring goals is not his main attribute.

The comment did not sit well with Arsenal fans, who found it inappropriate given that he is their primary striker.

Although Jesus has not been known for prolific goal-scoring, Mikel Arteta believed he was a perfect fit for his system at Arsenal.

The Brazilian has proven to be the right choice, but observers feel that if Arsenal had a striker who could score more goals, winning the Premier League would be easier for them.

Jesus’ comments angered some Gooners, but he clarified that he was misunderstood and insisted that he possesses other important attributes aside from scoring.

The striker tells ESPN Brasil:

“It was a moment there, after a stressful game in which there were many situations and we lost to a rival. And sometimes we get tired of talking about it, you know? It’s obvious that they’re going to hammer away at it. I’ve always been honest. And there, after the game, I felt like talking. It’s just that I put myself in a position where I think I said the wrong thing to those people who don’t make the effort to understand.”

Adding: “I’ll say it again, but now I think it’s clearer: I don’t think scoring goals or fighting for the top scorer’s honour is my strong point, but I can improve, I want to improve and I will improve. I have other qualities too, but I score goals, I’ve scored goals that have helped the team, I’ve scored hat-tricks.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus remains one of our best players,and he is someone we are certain will continue to perform well.

But we need many goals as we bid to end this season as the champions of England.

