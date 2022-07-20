Gabriel Jesus comments on the Golden Boot and Richarlison

Arsenal’s new striker, Gabriel Jesus, has predicted that he and Richarlison could battle for the Premier League’s Golden Boot during their stint with Tottenham and the Gunners

Both Brazilians moved to rival North London clubs in this transfer window and they are expected to light up the Premier League for their respective sides.

They might be friends on the national team, but in London, they have to be enemies when both of the clubs play.

This is because each player understands the bitter rivalry between both clubs and will want to impress their own fans.

Jesus was speaking about his fellow Brazilian recently and predicted that they will have a healthy competition which could see them compete for the top scorer in the Premier League.

He said, as quoted by Mirror Football: ‘I hope that we can both end the season fighting for the Golden Boot because I like him.’

Adding: ‘He’s a very good guy, amazing player, so I wish him all the best but not against us!’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus knows there are a lot of expectations on him and Richarlison, and their only genuine option is success in the upcoming campaign.

In him, Arsenal has signed one of the best players we can get and his preseason form has been good.

If he keeps it up during the campaign, we have a serious goal machine on our hands.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch highlights from Arsenal’s open training session on our preseason tour of the USA

Please enjoywatch, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids