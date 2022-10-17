Gabriel Jesus could have an easy World Cup ticket because of an injury to a rival

Gabriel Jesus was left out of the Brazil squad for the last international window and there was a lot of discussion about his exclusion.

As one of his country’s consistent scorers and a regular for Arsenal, fans believed he should have been called up.

The attacker has continued to do well for the Gunners, but the competition for an attacking place in his national team is serious.

One player competing for a spot with him is Tottenham’s Richarlison, but the attacker is injured.

The Sun reports his latest fitness setback could keep him out of the competition, which starts in just over a month.

He reveals Spurs are sweating over his return before the World Cup starts, but that might not happen.

When he suffered the same problem at Everton, he was out of action for two months.

This development means it could now be easy for Brazil to pick Jesus in their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Even if Richarlison was fit, it is hard to leave Jesus at home considering his performances this season.

The attacker is one of the reasons Arsenal has been in fine form and they could even win the league.

If he takes this momentum to the World Cup, he could help the Selecao end their wait for another trophy.

