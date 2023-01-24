Gabriel Jesus drops a hint about when he will come back

Gabriel Jesus could be back in full training within a month after the striker dropped a hint about his possible return date.

The Brazilian was injured while on national duty at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but remains one of Arsenal’s key men even though they have coped with his absence very well.

He watched on as the Gunners beat Manchester United 3-2 at the weekend and was asked about his return date by the UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Brazilian said: “Maybe four or five weeks more I come back”, according to a report in The Sun.

The striker and ex-UFC star reportedly sat close to each other during the win against United and had a conversation at halftime.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although Eddie Nketiah has stepped up in place of Jesus very well, the Brazilian still has a huge role to play in this team.

He was superb before the World Cup and will be a key first-team player when he returns from his fitness problem.

For now, we all support Nketiah to continue delivering the top-level performances we are getting because the Englishman has clearly shown he has what it takes to lead the line for the Premier League leaders.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta “It doesn’t get better than that!”

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids