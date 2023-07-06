Gabriel Jesus explains why Arsenal failed to beat Man City to the EPL title

In the aftermath of Arsenal’s disappointing collapse in last season’s title challenge, many players have expressed remorse without explicitly pinpointing the reasons behind their downfall. However, Gabriel Jesus has offered a clear explanation: William Saliba’s injury and the subsequent increase in goals conceded by the team.

Jesus said on the Denilson Show Podcast: “When he [Saliba] plays, we concede few goals, when he doesn’t play, the number [of goals conceded] increases,” said Jesus in an interview with ex-Brazil star Denilson [not our one].

“When I got injured, Eddie [Nketiah] replaced me very well. Then we signed Leo [Trossard] and we kept the pace. But when Saliba got injured, it was complicated.

“The other defenders are good, but we were playing in a certain way. Look at the stats we concede a lot less with him”

This assessment is likely to resonate with most supporters, as Saliba’s partnership with fellow center-back Gabriel Magalhaes had been the envy of the Premier League during the first half of the season, propelling the Gunners to the top of the table.

Saliba’s untimely departure from the field during the second leg of Arsenal’s Europa League knockout tie against Sporting Lisbon in March initially seemed like a temporary setback. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a season-ending injury, further compounding the team’s defensive woes.

To make matters worse, Takehiro Tomiyasu also suffered a knee injury mere minutes after Saliba’s exit, leaving manager Mikel Arteta with no choice but to rely on Rob Holding and (later) new signing Jakub Kiwior as Gabriel’s partner for the remaining 11 games of the season.

Saliba’s injury undoubtedly disrupted the team’s defensive stability and shattered the successful partnership he had forged with Gabriel Magalhaes. The subsequent reliance on makeshift defensive options proved insufficient to maintain Arsenal’s previous level of performance.

As the Gunners reflect on their disappointing campaign, it is evident that Saliba’s absence played a pivotal role in the team’s defensive struggles. The challenge now lies in regrouping, strengthening the defensive line, and finding a way to recapture the solidity and success they experienced during Saliba’s presence on the pitch.

Hopefully the imminent arrival of Jurrien Timber will give us much more backup and tactical options for next years challenges…

COYG!

Sam P