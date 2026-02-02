Gabriel Jesus extends incredible sequence with Leeds goal

Gabriel Jesus came off the bench to score Arsenal’s fourth and final goal against Leeds United, extending an incredible personal sequence in the process. The Gunners returned to winning ways at Elland Road, taking control after a cagey opening period before cruising to a convincing victory.

It was the perfect response to the questions that had begun to surface following a three game winless run. First half goals from Martin Zubimendi and Arsenal’s second highest goalscorer, and an Own Goal later awarded to Noni Madueke, handed Mikel Arteta’s side a firm grip on the contest. Viktor Gyokeres then made it three with a combative finish before Jesus added the gloss late on.

The Brazilian started the match on the bench after featuring in the previous gameweek, but it took him only minutes following his introduction to make an impact. His goal stood out for its quality, combining instinctive hold up play with a clinical finish that underlined his class in the final third.

A remarkable unbeaten scoring run

Jesus’ goal did more than cap off an impressive team performance. It also extended a remarkable individual record. In the 64 Premier League matches in which he has scored, he is yet to suffer defeat.

That sequence stretches back nine years to his time at Manchester City and has continued throughout his Arsenal career. It is an extraordinary statistic that highlights not only his finishing ability but also his influence on matches when he finds the net.

Title run in sharp focus

While Jesus’ goals contributed to major success during his time at City, Arsenal will be determined to translate his impact into silverware this season. The emphatic win over Leeds, following a turbulent spell, should go a long way toward settling nerves as the campaign enters its decisive phase.

Arsenal are firmly positioned as favourites for the league and remain in pole position to end a 22 year wait for the title. As the pressure builds, contributions from the entire squad will be vital, with moments like Jesus’ strike at Elland Road potentially proving decisive.

Can Gabriel Jesus’ remarkable record help drive Arsenal over the line in the title race?

Benjamin Kenneth

