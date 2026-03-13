Gabriel Jesus fine record against Everton should see him start

Arsenal sees Gabriel Jesus as one of its most important players, and the Gunners will rely on him between now and the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta is working to keep his squad in peak condition as the campaign progresses, and the Arsenal manager may have an additional reason to start Jesus against Everton. His strong record against the Merseyside club has been highlighted in an analysis of his performances against them.

Jesus has faced Everton regularly since his time as a Premier League player with Manchester City, building an impressive personal record against the Toffees.

Impressive record against Everton

As reported by Sports Mole, Jesus has enjoyed considerable success whenever he has faced Everton in competitive fixtures.

Among Arsenal’s current squad, he holds one of the strongest records against David Moyes’s side, particularly when compared with Viktor Gyokeres, who has limited experience facing them.

According to the report, Jesus has played 14 times against Everton across all competitions. During those encounters, he has recorded 12 victories and two draws, while avoiding defeat entirely.

The Brazilian has also made a significant attacking contribution in those matches, scoring eight goals and registering one assist.

Such statistics underline why he could be an appealing option for selection when Arsenal face Everton again, especially as Arteta looks for players capable of delivering decisive moments in key fixtures.

Looking to rebuild momentum

Jesus will also be eager to secure more minutes for Arsenal following his return from a long-term injury.

The striker has been with the club for several seasons and previously endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines, which interrupted his rhythm and limited his involvement with the team. Now back in contention, he is focused on re-establishing himself within the squad.

His experience and previous performances against Everton may strengthen his case for inclusion as Arsenal approach an important stage of the season.

At the same time, his future at the club has been the subject of discussion. His current contract at the Emirates is due to expire at the end of next season, and there have been suggestions that Arsenal could consider selling him during the upcoming transfer windows as they continue to evaluate their long-term attacking options.