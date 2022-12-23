Gabriel Jesus gives an update on his recovery from injury

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has offered an update on his recovery from injury as the club waits to see him walk without crutches.

The striker underwent an operation after getting injured during the World Cup, and Arsenal hopes he will get back ahead of schedule.

The Gunners have had him in their lineup for most of their matches before the World Cup break, which is one reason they have won as many of them as possible.

Now they have the unenviable task of going through the second half of the season without him on their team.

This means they must find goals and assists from other players, and he will wish them good luck from his treatment table.

The striker has used Instagram to deliver an update on his progress in recovery. He posted an image of himself in crutches walking and captioned it: “Progressing”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great news that he is progressing, and we wish him even more speed because he is one of our key players at the Emirates.

Jesus has been in superb form for us, and we will miss him, but we must find ways to ensure every player at the club can contribute towards winning a match without relying on a single individual.