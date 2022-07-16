Gabriel Jesus has given Arsenal a huge boost ahead of new season

Arsenal impressed by Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has been one of the marquee signings in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal beat off competition from several clubs to land the coveted Brazilian international. And reports are now emerging that the players and staff at London Colney have been taken aback by his qualities.

According to news outlet The Independent , Jesus’ arrival has given the team a huge boost, and that he’s being considered a better player than what the club thought of him, previously.

“It’s a classic pre-season story, but that’s also because it does happen: a new signing, in this case Gabriel Jesus, has given his new team a huge lift.”

Miguel Delaney, who wrote the report, continued, “Arsenal have been really impressed with the impact of the Brazilian, and it’s been noted how he is even much better than they expected.”

“There is real excitement about the impact he can have this season, such has been his influence and performance so far in pre-season.”

At Man City, Jesus never truly established himself as a regular starter. However, Mikel Arteta’s trust in the player can help unleash the true potential of the center forward, who would be hoping to spearhead Brazil in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

It didn’t even take the 25-year-old two minutes to open his account with the North London outfit. He was one of the influential figures who inspired a 5-3 comeback against Nuremburg in a pre-season fixture last season.

With Premier League action set to kick off in less than three weeks’ time, Arsenal fans will hope that Jesus helps them in their progress of reaching new heights not seen by the club lately.

