Gabriel Jesus hat-trick inspires Arsenal’s progress into the Carabao Cup semi-final

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 3-2 win against Crystal Palace this evening to book their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
The Gunners knew this would be a challenging match given the quality of their opponents, and Palace wasted no time making their mark. Jean-Philippe Mateta stunned the Emirates crowd with a goal just four minutes into the game, giving the visitors an early lead.
The early setback spurred Arsenal into action, as they immediately took control of the game and piled pressure on Palace. However, this attacking intent left them vulnerable at the back, and Palace had opportunities to double their lead. Despite a few promising chances, the Eagles failed to capitalise.
Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling were the most dangerous players for Arsenal in the first half, repeatedly testing Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson with some impressive efforts. Despite their dominance, the Gunners couldn’t find a breakthrough before halftime, leaving Palace confident they had Arsenal exactly where they wanted them.
The second half brought a different story. Martin Odegaard’s introduction completely changed the dynamic of the match. The Norwegian midfielder’s stunning pass set up Gabriel Jesus to score Arsenal’s equaliser, bringing the Emirates crowd to life.
Bukayo Saka’s substitution further lifted Arsenal’s performance. The winger made an instant impact, playing a key role in setting up Jesus for Arsenal’s second goal of the evening. With Palace now struggling to keep up, Jesus completed his hat trick with a composed finish, putting Arsenal 3-1 ahead with just ten minutes left.
Palace, however, refused to go down quietly. Eddie Nketiah reduced the deficit with a fine header, beating David Raya and reigniting hopes of a late comeback. The Eagles came close to scoring again, but Arsenal held firm to secure a vital victory and progress to the next round.
It was a thrilling encounter that showcased Arsenal’s resilience and quality, while Palace can hold their heads high after a valiant effort.
Hopefully that will kick start a revival for Jesus. He looked so focused and that result hopefully will help another revival at Palace at the weekend.
First half wasn’t a bore fest, but not riveting either. The second half was a different kettle of fish so perhaps the backroom staff administered a metaphorical kick up the derriere.
TIerney made a good return and I hope I am right in thinking he was suffering from fatigue rather than an injury.
I hope your right about Tierney Sue.
If anyone deserves an injury free run its him.
Good win for the boys as well.
Derek, I don’t think it matters, Arteta doesn’t rate him.
Sue, I thought it was refreshing that Tierney played like a LB, playing balls down the line and when was the last time our full back put a ball in like the one to Stirling. Jesus looked awaful first half, he looked a different player second. We upped the tempo second half. Why don’t we play like that all the time. In the league at times we have been pedestrian like the first half. Good win. A bigger game now on Saturday. I thought Palace looked very ordinary.
I totally agree with your post Reggie
Talk about a game of 2 halves!
A much needed boost away from the last couple of weeks. Palace were ordinary apart from Nketiah’s goal
One assist for Saka and two for Ødegaard just shows how much we need this pair!
They will get their chance again Saturday.
And with the Women topping their group with a 3-2 win over Bayern Munich.
Make mine a double.😉👍
Chin chin
Sue,
How did you know I have two chins.🤣😂👍
Sterling was awful
He must be sent back to Chelsea.
Had hopes when we signed him but it has not worked.
Isn’t it weird how people see the same player differently?
Considering Raheem hadn’t played a competitive match for a long time I was really impressed with his commitment and, bar two terrific saves from their keeper, he would have two goals under his belt.
Such a treat to see a proper LB playing in that position.
Tierney was another hit for me and his passes, link up play and involvement showed what we have been missing and I echo the thoughts that he wasn’t subbed through injury, but rather exhaustion.
Three well taken goals from Gabriel has, hopefully shown that class is permanent and fans will get off his back.
What can one say about Odegaard’s influence? He changed the game for us!!
Fully agree, ken1945
Saka and Odegaard are the team’s saviours up front without them we are mediocre.
Tierney had a good game playing as a traditional left back. He would have had an assist if Sterling finished the ball he crossed in.
Jesus finally scored some important goals for us. Hopefully his form comes back and he begins to bang in goals for us.
Kiwior, I have no words for him.
We have won and we are into the next round, the semi final.
We will know by Saturday if Tierney is injured again or not…..if he is that will be a shame because we will not be able to sell him by next transfer window.. I do not hate Tierney as a person but it’s quite annoying how some fans kept ranting about him not playing as if when he was playing for us regularly we won any major trophy… non of the players in our LB is that good and Tierney is not an exception
3 gifts from Jesus for the holiday season. Festive times at the Emirates, indeed.