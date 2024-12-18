Gabriel Jesus hat-trick inspires Arsenal’s progress into the Carabao Cup semi-final

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 3-2 win against Crystal Palace this evening to book their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

The Gunners knew this would be a challenging match given the quality of their opponents, and Palace wasted no time making their mark. Jean-Philippe Mateta stunned the Emirates crowd with a goal just four minutes into the game, giving the visitors an early lead.

The early setback spurred Arsenal into action, as they immediately took control of the game and piled pressure on Palace. However, this attacking intent left them vulnerable at the back, and Palace had opportunities to double their lead. Despite a few promising chances, the Eagles failed to capitalise.

Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling were the most dangerous players for Arsenal in the first half, repeatedly testing Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson with some impressive efforts. Despite their dominance, the Gunners couldn’t find a breakthrough before halftime, leaving Palace confident they had Arsenal exactly where they wanted them.

The second half brought a different story. Martin Odegaard’s introduction completely changed the dynamic of the match. The Norwegian midfielder’s stunning pass set up Gabriel Jesus to score Arsenal’s equaliser, bringing the Emirates crowd to life.

Bukayo Saka’s substitution further lifted Arsenal’s performance. The winger made an instant impact, playing a key role in setting up Jesus for Arsenal’s second goal of the evening. With Palace now struggling to keep up, Jesus completed his hat trick with a composed finish, putting Arsenal 3-1 ahead with just ten minutes left.

Palace, however, refused to go down quietly. Eddie Nketiah reduced the deficit with a fine header, beating David Raya and reigniting hopes of a late comeback. The Eagles came close to scoring again, but Arsenal held firm to secure a vital victory and progress to the next round.

It was a thrilling encounter that showcased Arsenal’s resilience and quality, while Palace can hold their heads high after a valiant effort.