Gabriel Jesus improves his stats at the Emirates with his goal against Brighton

Gabriel Jesus was in superb form in Arsenal’s win against Brighton and bagged the first goal for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Brazilian has been criticised for not scoring enough goals for the Gunners as their main striker, but Jesus comes alive at the Emirates.

The former Manchester City striker is one of the top players in the Premier League and on his day, he scores the goals Arsenal needs.

In the match against the Seagulls, the Gunners had been struggling to get the lead and he snuck at the back post to head it in.

That goal was yet another important strike from the Brazilian, who continues to show why he can be trusted.

Premier League Productions reveals the goal was his 14th goal involvement in 15 Premier League starts at the Emirates, he has scored nine and provided five assists.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus may not score regularly, but the Brazilian is a superb player that we can trust to deliver for us every time he plays.

We need him on the pitch because even when he does not score, he finds a way to ensure that he causes problems for the opposition, creating chances for his teammates to score.

