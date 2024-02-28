Gabriel Jesus insists he wants to play for his former club again

Gabriel Jesus has expressed his desire to return to Palmeiras at some point in the future but clarified that it won’t be just to enter retirement. The Brazilian striker, who was nurtured at Palmeiras, moved to the Premier League with Manchester City before eventually joining Arsenal.

Palmeiras played a crucial role in shaping Jesus’s career, and he acknowledges the significant impact the club had on his development. Currently a key player for Arsenal, Jesus is considered one of the top players in the league, contributing significantly to Arsenal’s pursuit of winning the title.

While he is expected to continue playing a prominent role for Arsenal at the Emirates for an extended period, Jesus has expressed his intention to eventually return to Palmeiras and don the green shirt once again, emphasising that it won’t happen only to retire.

“I do [want to come back]. But if I want to come back, I want to come back well. Not to hang up my boots. I consider myself to be a boy who came from the grassroots, I’ve won two titles, a Brazilian one after 22 years, so it’s something very significant,” he said, as relayed by Bolvaip Brazil.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus will struggle to forget his roots, as Palmeiras played an important role in his success as a player.

The attacker has been superb for us, and we hope he enjoys a trophy-laden spell at the Emirates as he did at Manchester City.

