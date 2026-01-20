Gabriel Jesus inspires Arsenal to victory at Inter Milan

Arsenal secured a 3-1 victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League this evening to maintain their perfect record in the competition this season. The Gunners arrived at the San Siro knowing their 100 per cent run would be tested against one of Europe’s most experienced sides, yet they approached the contest with confidence, determined to preserve their momentum on the continental stage.
Early breakthrough and resilient response
Arsenal began with purpose and were rewarded after just ten minutes when Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring. Starting ahead of Viktor Gyokeres after growing calls for his inclusion, the forward justified the decision immediately by giving the visitors a deserved lead. The early advantage, however, did not unsettle the hosts, who responded with intensity and belief. Only eight minutes later, Petar Sucic brought Inter level, restoring balance and igniting the home support.
The equaliser forced Arsenal to raise their tempo and sharpen their focus. This team has been conditioned to handle adversity, and they reacted with composure rather than panic. Jesus struck again before the interval, reclaiming the lead and underlining his influence on the evening. Both sides continued to push, yet Arsenal defended intelligently and carried their advantage into the break despite sustained pressure from Inter.
Control, depth and decisive quality
After the restart, the contest remained finely poised. Inter pressed for another equaliser, but Arsenal demonstrated maturity in managing the rhythm of the game. Their organisation limited clear chances, while their transitions remained dangerous. The leadership shown in midfield and defence reflected a side growing in authority with every European outing.
The defining moment arrived when Viktor Gyokeres was introduced from the bench. With the match still in the balance, his presence added energy and directness. The striker delivered the decisive third goal, easing tension and confirming Arsenal’s superiority on the night. From that point, the visitors controlled proceedings, closing the game out with assurance and discipline.
This result reinforces Arsenal’s standing as one of the most formidable teams in the competition. A perfect record after another demanding away fixture will deepen respect among their rivals and strengthen belief within the squad. With resilience, depth and attacking quality all on display, the Gunners continue to signal that they are genuine contenders in Europe this season, and that their ambitions extend well beyond the group stage.
A shout out to Mosqey, out so long, huge game in his career, superb 75 minutes of focus and composure.
Credit to Arteta for making us the best team in the world. At least this week, many sides have previously blown up from February onwards of course.
At what point can we start to relax and enjoy all this? 10 or 11 point lead in Prem, knowing that’s in the bag?
I don’t know about you, but I’m fairly relaxed, and definitely enjoying it already!
The best run we’ve ever had in the Champions League with 7 wins from 7 games. 4 wins from 4 away games.
A 6 point cushion (probably 4 after Bayern play, but still!) and 7 points in the EPL is undeniably impressive and even if things take a turn in the later games, there’s no denying our fundamental quality now.
7 points clear in the Champions league.
7 points clear in the Premier League.
Semi finalists in Carabao cup.
Still in FA cup.
👏👏👏👏
Good win for morale and confidence against a big team. Top 2 secured in the UCL.
Now unto more important business on Sunday evening against a resurgent Man United.
Hopefully, the confidence transmits to the match on Sunday and we win and get the 3 points.
I can only feel confident to win the EPL if we have a 15 points lead, so we need to try and win as much games as possible.
Big Ups to MA. He got it right in every sense of the word tonight. Keep it coming, we’re almost there…👍🏾
A work of Art(eta) 👍
Un obra maestra!
*Una obra maestra (pardon my French!)
I’m sure his serial detractors will STILL not be convinced, but hey. We’re getting very close to an epic season and whatever happens next, let’s celebrate our successes and enjoy the ride!
What an amazing night in Europe! Every body did what they had to do. A perfect 7 wins so far with 2goals conceded. I have this feeling we are extending our premier League points to 10!
Fingers crossed
As i’ve said before fellow Gooners – get behind the Manager, cos he knows what he’s doing. This isn’t just some freak season we’re having – it’s the culmination of 6 years hard work and vision, including getting rid of dead wood players, as well as those who disrupted the changing room.
Arteta is better than many Gooners give him credit for. Let’s not forget, we are his first management stint.
He can – and will – only get better!
Keep dreaming fellow Gooners – and keep your feet on the ground. There’s still a long way to go, but we’re looking very good in all ways!
COYG!!
Big win in my opinion, if you consider the run they’ve been before tonight and the fact they need the points “more”. Let’s hope for more of the same come sunday, in front of our crowd. COYG!
A terrific performance by the team, manager and club
Isn’t life strange
2 days ago some are extremely critical
And all is lost
Tonight we are top in both leagues and still in both cups
A few more twist and turns in all leagues and cups to.come
Right now living the dream
Enjoy the moment people
Believe it or not but we are special
Onwards and upwards
@Alanball08
Well stated Ab…👍🏾
Seconded
Just got back from the pub after watching the game in Portugal and what a great all round performance we were served up tonight.
Absolutely superb and when one reads GB’s post confirming where we stand in the competitions we’re in, it’s hard not to get carried away with the situation.
Jesus had an excellent game, Gyokeres scores a blinder and Martinelli’s pass? WOW!!
Let’s see if we can follow this up with a commanding performance against manure and city115 losing puts even more pressure on them as well.
COYG!!
Sweet revenged for last season’s 1-0 defeat.