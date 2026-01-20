Gabriel Jesus inspires Arsenal to victory at Inter Milan

Arsenal secured a 3-1 victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League this evening to maintain their perfect record in the competition this season. The Gunners arrived at the San Siro knowing their 100 per cent run would be tested against one of Europe’s most experienced sides, yet they approached the contest with confidence, determined to preserve their momentum on the continental stage.

Early breakthrough and resilient response

Arsenal began with purpose and were rewarded after just ten minutes when Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring. Starting ahead of Viktor Gyokeres after growing calls for his inclusion, the forward justified the decision immediately by giving the visitors a deserved lead. The early advantage, however, did not unsettle the hosts, who responded with intensity and belief. Only eight minutes later, Petar Sucic brought Inter level, restoring balance and igniting the home support.

The equaliser forced Arsenal to raise their tempo and sharpen their focus. This team has been conditioned to handle adversity, and they reacted with composure rather than panic. Jesus struck again before the interval, reclaiming the lead and underlining his influence on the evening. Both sides continued to push, yet Arsenal defended intelligently and carried their advantage into the break despite sustained pressure from Inter.

Control, depth and decisive quality

After the restart, the contest remained finely poised. Inter pressed for another equaliser, but Arsenal demonstrated maturity in managing the rhythm of the game. Their organisation limited clear chances, while their transitions remained dangerous. The leadership shown in midfield and defence reflected a side growing in authority with every European outing.

The defining moment arrived when Viktor Gyokeres was introduced from the bench. With the match still in the balance, his presence added energy and directness. The striker delivered the decisive third goal, easing tension and confirming Arsenal’s superiority on the night. From that point, the visitors controlled proceedings, closing the game out with assurance and discipline.

This result reinforces Arsenal’s standing as one of the most formidable teams in the competition. A perfect record after another demanding away fixture will deepen respect among their rivals and strengthen belief within the squad. With resilience, depth and attacking quality all on display, the Gunners continue to signal that they are genuine contenders in Europe this season, and that their ambitions extend well beyond the group stage.