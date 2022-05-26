Gabriel Jesus is Arsenal’s “priority target” over Osimhen

Now that it appears that Eddie Nketiah is ready to sign a new contract at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta now only needs on top top striker to replace Alex Lacazette, who has already admitted that is in discussions with other clubs ahead of the next campaign, with ambitions of playing in the Champions League next season.

There have been many top strikers linked to Arsenal already for this window, and although it seemed that Man City’s Gabriel Jesus was Arteta’s first choice, there have been even more focus on Napoli’s Victor Osimhen in recent weeks, with the worry that missing out on the Champions League (and Man City’s valuation) may have scuppered our chances of landing Jesus.

But, according to the transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are still going for Jesus as their priority target for the striker position. Romano said in an exclusive interview in CaughtOffside: “As of today, I am not aware of an advanced negotiation for Victor Osimhen to Arsenal,” Romano says. “So far there is no proposal on the table, sources close to the club guarantee.

“Arsenal are waiting for answers from Gabriel Jesus, who is the priority target, but who also interests other clubs.”

I am not surprised that other top clubs would be making approaches for Jesus, who may be swayed by getting to be a main striker in a Champions League side, but I’m hoping that Arteta’s previous relationship with the Brazilian could tip the balance in our direction, especially if our Boss can convince him to join “the project”.

But most of all: I hope that, whoever we get this summer, they can come to us early enough to join in our pre-season. We don’t want to go into the new campaign unprepared, like we did last year…

