Gabriel Jesus is back to his best – “bringing the streets to the pitch”

Gabriel Jesus recognises his unpredictability; he understands that he is not like Arsenal’s other forwards when he is in sparkling form.

Since we paid £45 million for his signing in 2022, the Brazilian has performed admirably for us, scoring 13 goals in 37 games. His stats would have been better if he hadn’t missed roughly 12 games due to a long-term injury he picked up during the World Cup (along with the two games he missed at the start of this season).

Anyway, the Brazilian appears to be back to his best, giving defenders nightmares as he pops from everywhere in attack. He’s an agent of mayhem, a bother to defenders, providing chances for our other attackers, if not himself, as seen in the PSV game.He could be a force to be reckoned with if he stays fit and finds consistency, as Alan Shearer recently told The Rest is Football podcast: “He (Jesus) is back; he is looking sharp; he is looking fresh; and I think Arsenal have got a really, really good squad.”

So, why is the Brazilian international so different from what we have? What makes the 26-year-old special, and why does he enjoy being considered unpredictable? Well, speaking to Bleacher Report, he had this to say about what makes him unpredictable. He said, “With me, I think you don’t know what I’m going to do; I create chaos. I started in Palmeiras, my former club, when I was like 15 or 16. Before that, I only played in the streets.“So I think I bring the streets to the pitch.”

For us to have a successful season, as we hope we will, we hope to have an effective attack, and if Gabriel gives us that, we can’t ask for more.

