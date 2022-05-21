Gabriel Jesus is not the only striker on Arsenal’s radar

Arsenal having second thoughts over Gabriel Jesus signing

With the noise that has surrounded Gabriel Jesus’ move to Arsenal, it appeared like it was a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’ the Brazilian will end up moving to the Emirates Stadium.

However, ESPN has reported that the London based club are ‘weighing up their options’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

Both the clubs are believed to be some way apart from the player’s valuation. Man City reportedly want a fee in the region of £55 million, while the Gunners are naturally not inclined for such a huge outlay.

It is no secret that Mikel Arteta wants to bring in at least one center forward in the summer transfer window.

And considering the Spaniard has worked with the City forward previously, it looked like a perfect story of a reunion. Even Jesus’ agent confirmed the news linking his client to Arsenal, stating that ‘he likes the project.’

However, The Blues’ valuation plus the Gunners slim chance of playing Champions League football next campaign has made the situation sticky.

The Gunners can very well pull themselves out of the race to land the 25-year-old man. In the end, it’s not just the Brazilian who is on their radar.

🇧🇷"Gabriel Jesus still wants to join Arsenal regardless of no Champions League football." [The Sun] We will never stop being Massive❤ pic.twitter.com/UvYCs07bdu — UpYourArsenal🔴⚪🔴⚪♥️ (@UPYOURARSENAL04) May 17, 2022

Jonathan David, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Victor Osimhen, Alexander Isak, Darwin Nunez have all been linked with the club lately.

Arsenal will naturally wait until this weekend to see which European competition they will be plying their trade in.

The club hierarchy did not set a qualification to the Champions League as a goal for this season, so a fifth-place finish will unlikely affect their long-term budgeting.

Who will come in is still not set in stone. But one thing is certain: the Gunners faithful will see a new face spearheading their team next term.

Yash Bisht

