Gabriel Jesus is relaxed for Arsenal’s title run-in “This is the most beautiful part of the season”

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has warned league leaders Liverpool about Arsenal’s superior goal difference. He asserted this while insisting that ‘anything may happen’, such as goals deciding the title race after the remaining nine league Match Days before the PL 2023–24 season ends.

Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 comeback victory over Brighton in last Sunday’s early kickoff. A win for Arsenal versus Manchester City would have put the Reds back in second place, but the Gunners and City drew 0-0.

The top 3 in the league are as follows:

Liverpool: 67 points, 29 games

Arsenal: 65 points, 29 games

Manchester City: 64 points, 29 games

So now Liverpool are arguably the favourites to win the Premier League title, as they lead the league standings by two points.

Even so, Arteta and his team remain confident about ending their 20-year league title drought. They were so close last season, and this season they might finally get it done.

As the Gunners continue to favour their opportunities, Gabriel Jesus (in the Metro) has sent Liverpool a warning. “It’s the Premier League; it’s a tough league, and anything can happen, with all three teams now having just nine fixtures left,”

“It is only two points, the difference [with Liverpool], and then we have a very good goal difference.

“Everything counts at the end, but there are still a lot of games. We also have the Champions League.

“This is the most beautiful part of the season; you try everything to win titles.”

Because Jesus won multiple Premier League titles at Manchester City before joining Arsenal in 2022, he understands what it takes to win the Premier League, and hopefully with his experience (and his freshness from his lay-off) Jesus can have a big influence on the Gunners title aspirations.



