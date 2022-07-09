Gabriel Jesus is very happy after opening Arsenal account in comeback win over Nurnberg

We finally got to see Gabriel Jesus in Arsenal colours yesterday in our first pre-season game at Nurnberg, but we had to wait until Mikel Arteta put him on in the second half, at which point the Gunners were already two goals down to the Bundesliga 2 side.

But within two minutes of coming on, Jesus had pulled one back, and he went on complete our great comeback with Arsenal’s 5th goal on 75 minutes to give us a 5-3 win.

It may have only been a friendly, but Jesus certainly made his mark very quickly , and he was understandably happy after the game. “I’m so, so proud. I’m proud to be here at this big club,” he told Arsenal.com.

“I’ve completed four or five days together with the lads, and I just want to say thank you to everyone at Arsenal because they make me feel at home. Everyone is talking, coming to me and saying ‘good luck, we are happy to have you here’, and I’m happy to be here as well. That makes me feel at home.”

“I’m feeling good,” he continued. “Sometimes it’s hard because I had more than 20 days without running, without doing anything, just trying to get some sleep with my new baby and my girlfriend!

“Today was a difficult first half. We have to understand a little bit because we had young players, and they are a strong team. They played long ball, so it was difficult for us. But at the end we came back, and because everyone is together like a team, we did it.”

“I’ve just come to be part of this amazing club, amazing team, and then to win together,” he added. “I believe a lot in the project at this club. I can’t wait to play at our amazing stadium.”

So, all in all it was a good introduction from the Brazilian, and we can expect more once he gets back to match fitness, and with three games coming up in America and then his first appearance at the Emirates (expected to be when we face Sevilla in the Emirates Cup) Arteta should have him fit and ready for the opening game of the season.

C’mon Jesus, we just want to see goals, more goals and then some more goals!

COYG

———————————————————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

JUST ARSENAL VIDS- Gabriel Jesus first ever Arsenal interview!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids