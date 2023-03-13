Gabriel Jesus must earn his first team place insists Arteta

Gabriel Jesus made his long-awaited return from injury as a substitute in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Fulham.

The Gunners coped well in his absence and maintained their spot at the top of the league table.

Eddie Nketiah did well in his place, before suffering an injury, while Leandro Trossard, who joined them in January, has had a very good first two months in the club’s colour.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are also doing superbly, so Jesus meets an Arsenal side in top shape.

The striker is now set for a spell on the bench until he proves he deserves a place in the team, reckons Mikel Arteta.

The gaffer said via the Daily Mail:

‘A big boost. It was the first step today. We didn’t know whether it was the right game but yesterday I looked him in his eyes and he said: “I am ready”.

‘Now he needs to earn his place, like any other player.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a very competitive first team now, and every player must work hard to earn their place.

Arteta has developed most of his players and they are now a team that has depth in many spots.

Jesus is world class and we expect him to take the challenge and prove he is ready.

