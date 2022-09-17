Gabriel Jesus has wasted no time in getting his Arsenal career off the ground, and his input clearly hasn’t gone unnoticed by the fans.

The Brazilian’s signing this summer brought huge excitement to the club, and his pre-season performances only moved to enhance his following. He’s then continued that into the new season with three goals and three assists so far, and the fans have made their feelings known by voting him as their Player of the Month for August.

🥁 Introducing your August Player of the Month… 🇧🇷 Gabriel Jesus 🇧🇷 The first of many, Gabby 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 17, 2022

I think it is fair to say, even at this early stage, that he is a player who is taking us to the next level, and if he remains fit there is no telling just how far he can take us.

Could Jesus already be considered our most important player?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…