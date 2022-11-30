Gabriel Jesus opens up on his goal drought at Arsenal

Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus to score goals for the club, but the Brazilian has been struggling to do that job so far.

Mikel Arteta’s side remains at the top of the league table and one can argue that he brings so much more to their gameplay even when he doesn’t score.

The Brazilian is at the World Cup with his country and has been sitting on the bench for Tottenham’s Richarlison.

He will return to Arsenal after the competition and try to help them to remain at the top of the league table.

However, fans have continued to discuss his lack of goals, and some even believe it is a reason Manchester City agreed to sell him in the first place. But Jesus is not bothered. He says via The Sun:

“We can talk about finishing, but the most appropriate thing is to talk about the chances I had. It’s different football here and at Arsenal.

“Even though I had a few chances and I lost, I’m sure it’s not about submitting.

“I started the season so well and nobody was asking about it.

“But it’s not a problem. I’ll kick the ball into the net soon and I won’t stop again.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has remained one of our team’s key players and doesn’t have to score every week to earn a starting spot.

He is always a handful to defenders and his performances are a reason the other players can score.

We will continue to name him in our starting XI as long as he continues to shine on the team when he plays.

