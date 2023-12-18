Gabriel Jesus praises Kai Havertz after the win against Brighton

Gabriel Jesus has praised Kai Havertz after the German scored again for Arsenal.

Havertz initially faced challenges at the start of his spell with the club, having joined from Chelsea in the summer.

The German midfielder was not a widely celebrated signing, and his time in England has not been the most successful thus far. Consequently, Arsenal fans were surprised when their team brought him on board, leading some to question the move.

Havertz struggled in the first few months of the season. However, in recent games, he has become a crucial contributor to the team’s success.

After the game against Brighton, Jesus said of his German teammate while speaking to Sky Sports:

“We always joke that he won a Champions League against me and I want to win one with him and Jorginho as well.

“He’s an amazing player, the way he plays, he’s so strong, tall, and then his quality… he helps us a lot. He’s fighting every time and helping the team, the way this guy runs is massive so yeah, we are very happy we have him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has improved in recent weeks and Mikel Arteta’s gamble on the German seems to be paying off.

We still have a long way to go this season; hopefully, he will continue to improve.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…