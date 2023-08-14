Gabriel Jesus provides a morale-boosting injury update

Gabriel Jesus has provided an update regarding his injury status following a minor procedure on the same knee that he had injured last season.

The Brazilian forward has been a pivotal figure for Arsenal, playing a significant role in their pre-season preparations for the current season. Unfortunately, he sustained an injury before Arsenal’s Emirates Cup match against AS Monaco.

The nature of the injury required a minor surgical procedure, prompting Arsenal to patiently await his return. In the interim, the team has placed its trust in Eddie Nketiah to shoulder the goal-scoring responsibilities.

Mikel Arteta had previously indicated that it would be premature to anticipate Jesus’ swift return to full fitness. However, the Brazilian player himself has now provided a recent update on the progress he’s making in terms of his injury recovery.

The striker recently posted an image of himself on social media and captioned it “Done *tick emoji* *muscle emoji*.”, as revealed by Football London.

This will give Arsenal fans some confidence that their main striker will soon return to full fitness.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is our best and most experienced striker, so his importance cannot be understated in any way.

We have missed him, but Nketiah needs all the support he can get from us to deliver in his absence.