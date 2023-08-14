Gabriel Jesus provides a morale-boosting injury update

Gabriel Jesus has provided an update regarding his injury status following a minor procedure on the same knee that he had injured last season.
The Brazilian forward has been a pivotal figure for Arsenal, playing a significant role in their pre-season preparations for the current season. Unfortunately, he sustained an injury before Arsenal’s Emirates Cup match against AS Monaco.
The nature of the injury required a minor surgical procedure, prompting Arsenal to patiently await his return. In the interim, the team has placed its trust in Eddie Nketiah to shoulder the goal-scoring responsibilities.
Mikel Arteta had previously indicated that it would be premature to anticipate Jesus’ swift return to full fitness. However, the Brazilian player himself has now provided a recent update on the progress he’s making in terms of his injury recovery.
The striker recently posted an image of himself on social media and captioned it “Done *tick emoji* *muscle emoji*.”, as revealed by Football London.
This will give Arsenal fans some confidence that their main striker will soon return to full fitness.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Jesus is our best and most experienced striker, so his importance cannot be understated in any way.
We have missed him, but Nketiah needs all the support he can get from us to deliver in his absence.
Good news on Jesus, but Timber is likely to be out for months
One back, one out. Timber out for a long while.
Vamos gabi!!! I think zinchenko will make the match day squad against palace. COYG!!!
Arsenal were two up they had a player injured – instead of playing it safe they kept him on and because of that he potentially has an ACL injury which could keep him out all season.
£38.5 million and it is a possibility that he will never be the same player depending upon the severity of the injury. 45 minutes of competitive football and that’s it.
It wasn’t bad luck or an unfortunate accident it was lousy, careless management. It was the same lousy management that allowed Jesus to go to the world cup carrying an injury.
Arteta and his medical team are solely responsible for Timbers injury. Completely responsible.
Now we have to navigate a very difficult premier league season PLUS champions league football (where you cannot afford to field youth and reserve team players) with exactly the same defence as last year and who were not up to the task last season.
He needs to sign a new defender – you simply cannot rely on the hopeless Rob Holding. This is self inflicted…
Timber injury so so disheartening. That now means Tierney stays, surely?
Time to step up for Tierney. 90 minutes into the new season the third choice left back has to step up. Ridiculous.
You need to calm down.